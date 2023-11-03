Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after buying an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

