Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 316,716 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 743,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 255,780 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 247,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $114.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $98.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

