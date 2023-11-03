Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 203.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CW opened at $204.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day moving average is $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

