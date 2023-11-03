Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 162.6% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $94,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 115.0% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $651,000.

NYSE PML opened at $7.48 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

