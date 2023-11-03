Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

