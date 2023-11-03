Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.64.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DSP

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 131.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 427,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 320.9% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.