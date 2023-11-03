W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

