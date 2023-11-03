Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,607.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.08 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.