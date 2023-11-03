Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 1,719.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.