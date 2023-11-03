XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $78.28 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.