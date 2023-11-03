Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Xylem stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

