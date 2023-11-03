Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Etsy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $61.63 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

