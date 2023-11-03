Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $147,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $84,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $435.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

