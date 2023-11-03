Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $89.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,517. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.