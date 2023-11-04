2,746 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Omnicell by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

