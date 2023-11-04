AAON (AAON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.84. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other AAON news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $900,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $900,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

