ACV Auctions (ACVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. ACV Auctions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Up 6.4 %

ACVA stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 30,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 468,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,590 over the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 105.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.