Adeia (ADEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.17 million.

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.20. Adeia has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,524,000 after purchasing an additional 717,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth $32,577,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth $26,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adeia by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adeia by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

