Air Canada Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

