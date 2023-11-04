Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

