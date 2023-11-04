Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 437% compared to the average volume of 2,798 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

