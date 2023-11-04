Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 153734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALKT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

