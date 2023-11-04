Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 451,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

