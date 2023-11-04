Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £10,455 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($12,722.07).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 260 ($3.16) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.65. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.50 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.37). The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

