Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £10,455 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($12,722.07).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ATT opened at GBX 260 ($3.16) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.65. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.50 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.37). The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.73 and a beta of 0.57.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
