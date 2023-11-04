Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $715.20 million, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $859,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,228,606.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,400. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

