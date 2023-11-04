Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

