Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

