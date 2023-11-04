Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $3.05. Altice USA shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 910,266 shares.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.39.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

