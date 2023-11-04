American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $90.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

