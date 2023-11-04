Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Desjardins

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday.

USA stock opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The company had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

