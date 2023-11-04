Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envestnet, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,936,921,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.