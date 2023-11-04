Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envestnet, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.
Envestnet Stock Performance
NYSE:ENV opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,936,921,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
