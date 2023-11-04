Analysts Set Expectations for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 16,230,216 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

