Analysts Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price at $9.05

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.
GBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
GBIO opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.47. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
