Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 372.14

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 3.9 %

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD opened at GBX 131.35 ($1.60) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 95.62 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,161.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.