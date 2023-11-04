Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 372.14

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.53).
JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 3.9 %
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
