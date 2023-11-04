Analysts Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Target Price at $23.43

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, CEO Robert Michael Mckee bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $60,601.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,601.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, CEO Robert Michael Mckee bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $60,601.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,601.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Bonno bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $412,818.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $240,117 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,983,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

