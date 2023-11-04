Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $12.32

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.32.
PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
NYSE PAGS opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1 EPS for the current year.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
