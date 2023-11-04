Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $110.73

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $91.52 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

