Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $13.42

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

