Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $19.67

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRMW

Primo Water Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.