Analysts Set SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Price Target at $11.00

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

SFL Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SFL opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.76.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 101.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SFL by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 410.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SFL by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

