Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $38.71

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

