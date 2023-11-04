Analyzing Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) and Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Industrial and Doman Building Materials Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Industrial $1.17 billion 1.13 $78.80 million $1.81 19.12 Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 11.51

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Doman Building Materials Group. Doman Building Materials Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Doman Building Materials Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Industrial and Doman Building Materials Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Doman Building Materials Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doman Building Materials Group is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Dividends

Global Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Doman Building Materials Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Global Industrial pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Doman Building Materials Group pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Industrial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Industrial and Doman Building Materials Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Industrial 5.70% 30.44% 13.79% Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are held by institutional investors. 66.3% of Global Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Industrial beats Doman Building Materials Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers its products to businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products. The company also produces and treats lumber; and provides other value-add services. In addition, it is involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

