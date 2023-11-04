Analyzing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agree Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 139.77% 3.61% 3.40% Agree Realty 32.35% 3.48% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Agree Realty 0 2 6 1 2.89

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Agree Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $71.94, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Agree Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 32.42 $37.26 million $0.70 27.41 Agree Realty $429.81 million 13.79 $152.44 million $1.71 34.49

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

