Analyzing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Old Point Financial and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Old Point Financial and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 11.65% 8.78% 0.63% CF Bankshares 18.84% 13.13% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $61.55 million 1.32 $9.11 million $1.78 9.04 CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.16 $18.16 million $2.71 5.76

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Old Point Financial pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CF Bankshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Old Point Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. Further, it offers debit cards; online, telephone, text banking; overdraft protection; bill pay; mobile payment; check ordering; and ATM. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

