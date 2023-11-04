Analyzing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.00%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out -88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 6.21 $21.10 million $1.26 32.30 City Office REIT $180.49 million 0.94 $16.99 million ($0.45) -9.47

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.28% 7.94% 2.88% City Office REIT -5.76% -1.51% -0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

