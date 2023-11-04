Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after buying an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,334,000 after buying an additional 328,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

