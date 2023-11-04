ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $287.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.85 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.82.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

