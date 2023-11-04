Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

