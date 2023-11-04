Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 22.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,760,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 238,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

