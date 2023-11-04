Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 466 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.